POTOCHNIK LEONARD R.
Age 87, lifelong resident of Plum, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Leonard was a graduate of Plum High School, Class of 1949, and served as a medic in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Son of the late Jacob and Mary (Kosmach) Potochnik; brother of the late Elmira Potochnik. Honoring Leonard's request, viewing was private. Interment was in Plum Creek Cemetery. Arrangements made by MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019