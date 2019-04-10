|
REED LEONARD, JR.
Age 63, quietly on April 1st, 2019; beloved son of Norma Jean and the late Leonard Reed, Sr.; father of Chas, Lila Burton; brother of Deborah (Raylan) Hughey, DeLace (Michael) Reed-Briston, Sharon Reed, Lisa (Ellis) Thrift, Leslie Gray; god-daughter, Tiffany Jo Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Family will receive guests Thursday, April 11, 2019 4-8 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, PA 15352. Funeral Ceremony, Friday, April 12, 2019 11 a.m. In the sanctuary. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. F.H. Inquiries 412-241-7998.
