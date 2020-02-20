|
PUCIATA LEONARD STANLEY
On February 18, 2020, Leonard Stanley Puciata, age 90, of the North Hills, formerly of the City of Pgh. beloved husband of 71 years to Frances J. Puciata; father of Stephanie (Bruno) Balotta and Leonard S. (Carmela) Puciata, Jr. and the late Linda Puciata; grandfather of Rebecca Charrie, Leonard J. (Irina) Puciata, Steven (Leila) Puciata, Daniel and Andrew Puciata; great-grandfather of Mia and Jordan Charrie, Vanessa and Alania Puciata, Emma and Sofia Puciata. Leonard was preceded in death by his sister, Laverne Grabowski; and parents Stanley and Stella Puciata. Leonard was a Pittsburgh Police Officer for 25 years and retired as a sergeant of communications. He was a US Army Veteran stationed in Germany as an intercept operator and received the WWII Victory and occupation medals. Leonard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed. Friends received Thursday, February 20, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday, 10:30 am. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020