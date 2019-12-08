Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruthfred Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruthfred Lutheran Church
Patterson and South Park Roads
Bethel Park, PA
View Map
Leonard Thomas "Tom" Hanlon, of Bethel Park, peacefully at home, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, age 81. Beloved husband for 60 years of Marion (Franklin) Hanlon; loving father of Thomas Kirk Hanlon (Tricia), Jeffrey Scott Hanlon (Judy Fogle) and Tracy Lynn and Jeff Cogley; brother of the late James and Joyce Hanlon; grandfather of Jordan TJ, Casey and Cole; also several nieces and nephews. Tom was a member of the Jugo-Slav Club and St. Valentine Men's Golf and Bowling leagues. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Ruthfred Lutheran Church at Patterson and South Park Roads in Bethel Park. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements handled by the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME.  www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
