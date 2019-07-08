MARTI-BALAGUER LEOPOLDO "LEO"

Age 98, formerly of Wilkins Township, PA and Butler, PA, was born in Añasco, Puerto Rico on August 17, 1920 and passed on July 5, 2019. Leo was the third of four children of Leopoldo Martí and Angela Balaguer. After his father's untimely death, Leo was raised from the age of two by his grandmother, Tomasa, whose memory he forever cherished. In his century of life, Leo acted with integrity, discipline, and hard work. An American patriot to his core, he served during WWII with the US Army (1942-1946) in Curaçao and Puerto Rico, attaining the rank of sergeant. In 1947, Leo met and fell in love with Margaret Jane Shook, a Missouri school teacher whose beauty, intelligence, and values captivated him for life. They married in 1949 and later settled in Wilkins Township, PA. An expert metallurgical engineer with an MS degree from Kansas State University and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, Leo spent 30 years with Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He achieved the distinguished title of Fellow Engineer and co-invented a patented method for shipping nuclear fuel. His career took him and his family on a four-year stay in Brussels, Belgium, and extensive travels throughout Europe. In retirement, he and Margaret traveled to Greece to fulfill Leo's lifetime dream to "walk in the footsteps of Socrates." He was a voracious reader, spirited conversationalist, aficionado of Latin music, and loved being with family and friends. Above all he was a devoted father and husband. Through their 62 years of marriage, before Margaret's passing in 2012, they were inseparable. Preceded in death by sisters Beatriz and Mary, Leo is survived by his three sons, David E. (Taron), Evan S. and wife, Karen, and Eric L. and wife, Jan; two grandchildren, Nora A. and Emma C.; step-grandsons Taylor and Jason; a brother, Claudino, of San Juan, PR, and his son, Eddie; sister-in-law, Betty S. (Walker) Shook, and her sons, Tom and Tim; many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. For their compassionate care, the family warmly thanks the wonderful staff at Concordia of Fox Chapel, where Leo lived during the last year of his life. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, 412-731-5001. Visitation hours will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Burial on Friday, July 12, 2019 (time to be determined) at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, in Cecil Township, Washington County, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to .