LEPLEY LEROY C. "BUCK"
Age 72, of Pittsburgh, on March 5, 2019. Leroy is survived by his beloved wife, Susan (Neckerman) Lepley; loving son Chris; sisters, Evelyn (Paul) Beck of Catonsville MD., Alice (Ralph) Eckley of Sunset Beach NC., and Deborah (Late David) Shyosky of Elizabeth PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and June Lepley. Leroy was a retiree of Peoples Gas and he also was a Veteran who proudly served his country in Navy during the Vietnam Era. Arrangements have been entrusted to JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Celebration of Leroy's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019