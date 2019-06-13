Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
SCHULER LEROY C.

On Monday, June 10, 2019, Leroy C., age 97, of Robinson Twp. Beloved husband of the late Helen Schuler; dear brother-in-law of Dolores Jenkins; brother of the late Edwin and Glenn Schuler and the late Beverly Bishop and Mary Host; also numerous nieces and nephews. Leroy was an employee of West View Water Authority for over 42 years. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
