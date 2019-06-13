|
SCHULER LEROY C.
On Monday, June 10, 2019, Leroy C., age 97, of Robinson Twp. Beloved husband of the late Helen Schuler; dear brother-in-law of Dolores Jenkins; brother of the late Edwin and Glenn Schuler and the late Beverly Bishop and Mary Host; also numerous nieces and nephews. Leroy was an employee of West View Water Authority for over 42 years. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019