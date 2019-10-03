|
|
McCURDY LeROY D. "LEE"
Of Bethel Park; age 79; passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019; son of the late Robert and Alberta(Stark) McCurdy; beloved husband of 56 years to Patricia "Pat" McCurdy; loving father of Bob(Marcy) and John(Christina) McCurdy; proud grandfather of Corey, Kelly and Brier McCurdy. He worked for Coca-Cola USA, then started his own company McCurdy Service and Sales and he was a member of the Steamfitters Local Union #449. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball and football. He dearly loved his grandchildren, he was proud of being a "grandparent groupie" and enjoyed watching their soccer and football teams. Family and friends will be received Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019