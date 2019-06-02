|
HOWIE LeROY JAMES
Age 88, formerly of Munhall, PA on May 30, 2019. Predeceased by wife, Joanne and parents, Clyde and Marie Howie; beloved father of Kathy Howie, Kim (Damon Walker) Howie and the late James Howie; grandfather of Jessie, Michael and Anthony; great-grandfather of Lilly, Donovan, Niko, Mila and Daisy May; brother of Delores (Jim) Moody and the late Aleine Taylor, Virgil (surviving spouse Jean) Howie and Lowell Howie; also loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Sunday, 12-4 and 6-9 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019