R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
LeROY JAMES HOWIE

LeROY JAMES HOWIE Obituary
HOWIE LeROY JAMES

Age 88, formerly of Munhall, PA on May 30, 2019. Predeceased by wife, Joanne and parents, Clyde and Marie Howie; beloved father of Kathy Howie, Kim (Damon Walker) Howie and the late James Howie; grandfather of Jessie, Michael and Anthony; great-grandfather of Lilly, Donovan, Niko, Mila and Daisy May; brother of Delores (Jim)  Moody and the late Aleine Taylor, Virgil (surviving spouse Jean) Howie and Lowell Howie; also loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Sunday, 12-4 and 6-9 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
