At the age of 75, Les Zupon, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Denver, CO, where he lived with family. Les was a "boisterous" man... he brought life and laughter to anyone that he met; a man who "tells it like it is" whether you wanted to hear it or not. He was a devoted, strong family man at his core - teaching everyone that interacted with him the importance of the ones that you love. He taught us to be humble, work hard, be strong, believe in yourself, ignore what others might say, be fiercely loyal to those that matter, show up in life, laugh and be great. Les was proud of his service in the Navy and to have earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and an Executive MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. Les loved the city of Pittsburgh and lived for spending time with his grandchildren; filling the in between time with some John Wayne. And while he passed too soon, he lived life to the fullest! No regrets. Les was loved by his family and many lifelong friends. Les will be greatly missed and remembered by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Zupon and Matthew Zupon; and sister, Marjorie Kahan. Les is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann; his children, Amy Zupon (Gabe) Koroluk, Betsy Zupon (Chuck Lanzman - fiancé), David (Anna) Zupon; and grandchildren, Noah (12), Nathan (9), Maya (4), Talia (2) and Rose (5 months). His family would like to thank the staff of Swedish Medical Center, Denver Hospice and Rabbi Steven Foster for their skilled care and unwavering devotion during his last days. In lieu of flowers, Les may be honored through donations to the Les Zupon Memorial Fund at The Joshua School (www.joshuaschool.org). Please note "Les Zupon Memorial Fund" in the comments section of the donation. Family and friends are welcome at a celebration of his life to be scheduled in Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020