EVANS LESLIE A.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Leslie A. Evans, beloved mother of Gavin B.J. Walton (Kelly) and Autumn R. Walton; wife of Charles Walton, Jr.; sister of Bradley Evans, Thomas Evans, Shirley Livolsi, Joseph Evans and Casey Davis; daughter of the late Margaret Rose Gavin (Jim) and Robert Evans; also survived by Lila Larson and by her pets and grandpets. Leslie will be known most for her boundless love and how she sacrificed so much for so many. With her energy and joy, she made deep and lasting friendships and became a mother to many. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1000 Bryn Mawr Rd., Pittsburgh 15219. Interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, rememberances may be made to Grace Memorial Church.