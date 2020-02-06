|
|
JACKSON LESLIE CHARLES
A resident of Cheverly, Maryland, Leslie Charles Jackson, beloved husband of Helen Frances Foster-Jackson departed this life on January 26, 2020. Leslie was born on August 2, 1937, the eldest son of Leslie David Jackson and Aleen Lenora Jackson-Jackson, residents of Adena, Ohio where he grew up and graduated from the Adena High School. Leslie was inducted into the United States Army in 1960 where he served as a Military Policeman in Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Gordon, Georgia; LaRochelle, France; and Presido of San Francisco, California. Leslie was employed as a police officer in The District of Columbia from 1964 until 1984 where he was the first African American Investigator in the M.P.D Academy Investigator Training Program from 1975 until 1981. Upon retirement from the M.P.D. he worked at the Library of Congress. Leslie was a faithful church member where he served as a choir member; a deacon; adult bible teacher; taught crafts; helped with Vacation Bible School and participated in church skits. Leslie was preceded in death by both his parents; brother, Edward Niles Jackson; sister-in-law, Marian Connie Jackson; brother, Melvin Lloyd Jackson; and sister, Anita Lois Jackson. Leslie leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Helen Frances Foster-Jackson; a brother, David Devere Jackson; sister-in-law, Portia Jackson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Leslie touched the lives of many with his sweet spirit and willingness to make friends with all to whom he spoke. The viewing and funeral service will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the St. Paul Baptist Church, 180 Delaware Ave., Oakmont, PA. 15139. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at which time the funeral service will begin. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020