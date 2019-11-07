|
HUMPHREY LESLIE EUGENE
Age 74, quietly on October 25, 2019, at his residence. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Humphrey; father of Harlan M. (Terra-Shea), Jarvis E. (Crystal), Mica J. Humphrey; brother of Claudette Talbert; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:00-6:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, 6300 E. Liberty Blvd., Pgh., PA 15206.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019