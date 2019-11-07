Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ
6300 E. Liberty Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
LESLIE EUGENE HUMPHREY

LESLIE EUGENE HUMPHREY Obituary
HUMPHREY LESLIE EUGENE

Age 74, quietly on October 25, 2019, at his residence. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Humphrey; father of Harlan M. (Terra-Shea), Jarvis E. (Crystal), Mica J. Humphrey; brother of Claudette Talbert; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:00-6:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, 6300 E. Liberty Blvd., Pgh., PA 15206.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
