|
|
FIORENZO LESLIE F. (BUNCE)
Age 54, peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Daughter of Mary Margaret (McVay) Bunce and the late Fred L. Bunce; fiancée of Tony Testore; loving mother of Daniel Fiorenzo, Brian Hurley, Erik Hurley, Richard Fiorenzo, Jake Fiorenzo and the late David Hurley; sister of Fred Bunce, Mary Ann Carter, Kathleen Stauber, Susan Smith, Greg Bunce and Bridget Bunce; survived also by five grandchildren. There were no visitations. Arrangements by O'BRIEN'S FUNERAL HOME. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019