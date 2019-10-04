Home

LESLIE F. (BUNCE) FIORENZO

Age 54, peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Daughter of Mary Margaret (McVay) Bunce and the late Fred L. Bunce; fiancée of Tony Testore; loving mother of Daniel Fiorenzo, Brian Hurley, Erik Hurley, Richard Fiorenzo, Jake Fiorenzo and the late David Hurley; sister of Fred Bunce, Mary Ann Carter, Kathleen Stauber, Susan Smith, Greg Bunce and Bridget Bunce; survived also by five grandchildren. There were no visitations. Arrangements by O'BRIEN'S FUNERAL HOME. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
