LESLIE J. "LES" IRVINE

IRVINE LESLIE J. "LES"

Of Bethel Park, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, age 89. Husband of the late Hazel J. (Axe) Irvine; loving father of James, Robert (Gloria) and Donald (Linda); beloved grandfather of Jamie, Tim, Sean and Victoria; also great-grandfather of Peyton. Les was a member of Peters Creek Baptist Church, where he was also a member of the "God Squad". A Memorial Service will be Friday, January 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in Peters Creek Baptist Church. Private Interment.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
