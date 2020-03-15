MATLACK LESLIE (CRAWFORD)

Age 91, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital. Born June 12, 1928 in Natrona Heights, PA, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Mary Yard. Leslie graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Christian Education from Muskingum University in 1950. She received her Master's degree in Education from Slippery Rock University in 1969 and earned her Title 1 Reading Specialist certification in 1970. Leslie was also a member of the Bakerstown United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member, assistant youth leader and lay leader for many years. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, William F. Matlack, whom she married on April 10, 2003; her children, Christie (Jim) Savage of West Chester, OH, Ruth Nellis of Slippery Rock, PA, Daniel Schneider of Newberg, OR, and Patricia Amentler of East Bernstadt, KY; ten grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Leslie was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles W. Crawford, who passed away on July 11, 1999; her sons, Kenneth and Robert Deary; and her brother, Robert Glenn Yard. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Bakerstown U.M. Church, 5760 William Flinn Hwy., Gibsonia, PA 15044. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.