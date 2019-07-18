|
DUNIC LESTER A.
On July 16, 2019, Lester A. Dunic, 83, of Glenshaw. Beloved husband of 49 years to the late Margaret "Peg" Dunic; survived by his loving children, Ronald (Carole) Dunic and Donna (Merle) Beyerl; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Brian Dunic, Allison, Collin, Kristin and Austin Beyerl. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday 10:00 a.m., at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd. Lester was a 1953 graduate of North Catholic High School. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
