BOWERS LESTER C.

Age 73, of Moon Township, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He was born in Pittsburgh on April 28, 1945 to the late Dreta (McKerahan) and Lester C. Bowers, Sr. Beloved husband for 53 years to Judith (Swedish) Bowers; loving father of Tracy Bowers (Eric Black), Jeffrey Bowers, all of Moon Township and the late Lester C. Bowers III; father-in-law of Carrie Bowers of Moon Township; cherished grandfather, "Happy Pappy" of Zachary Bowers (Bianca), Seth Bowers, Kennedy Bowers, Jacob Black, Jeffery Bowers; brother of Kent Bowers, the late Keith Bowers, Diana Hammill (Edward), Patricia Robinson (Kevin) of Ross Township, Kathleen Becker, and the late Janet Hickey; brother-in-law to Nancy Bowers, Gail O'Malley Bowers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Les proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. For 25 years, he was the dedicated owner/operator of Creative Bath and Kitchen, a family business. Les was a member of VFW Post 402, American Legion, Coraopolis Moose, and Sixth Ward Club in Lawrenceville. Les loved oldies music, classic cars, especially his 1957 Chevy, and camping at Moraine Camp Lands where he will be greatly missed by his close friends and camp family "Crown Royal Friends". Les will be remembered as determined with a strong will, a great provider, giving and generous to a fault, very supportive and loved by everyone, a great husband, father and grandfather. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full Military Honors. Family welcomes flowers or donations in his name to the Vietnam Veterans.