SNYDER, JR. LESTER C.
Age 95, of Scott Twp., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Born September 13, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Lester and Florence (Richter) Snyder, Sr. Beloved husband of the late Lyda Gay (Gay) Snyder; loving father of Lester C. Snyder III (Denise Ann) and George A. Snyder; five grandchildren, Sara Brooke, Jenna Nicole, Christopher Alan, Daniel Joseph and Andrew Thomas. He grew up in Dormont and became an Eagle Scout. Lester graduated from Dormont High School in June, 1942 for which he organized an annual alumni function through their 74th anniversary. In September, 1942, he began his studies at the University of Pittsburgh in Civil Engineering and joined the ROTC. Before the end of his first semester, he was called to active duty. After serving as an Army officer in both World War II and the Korean War, he continued his education and thirteen years after the start, graduated with a Civil Engineering degree in February, 1955 emulating one of his highest values-persistence. Lester became a licensed Professional Engineer in 1955 and began work in the heavy/civil construction industry with Dravo Corporation, where he remained for almost 30 years. In 1956, he married his late wife Gay while working on the New Orleans Bridge. After Dravo, he worked for Gust K. Newburg of Chicago then continued as a consultant until almost the age of 80. He was highly recognized in his field including as a teacher of many industry leaders. In 2012, the Lester C. Snyder Jr. scholarship was established at the University of Pittsburgh Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering via a gift made by his son, Lester C. Snyder III in honor of his father's education, service to his country and successful career as a Civil Engineer. The scholarship provides financial support for aspiring Civil and Environmental engineering students who have served their country or actively participate in the Pitt ROTC program. Lester is now at peace with his wife Gay of 50 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family only. Memorial contributions may be made to the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh via this link https://secure.giveto.pitt.edu/give.php?appeal=ENG20M or by mail at 742 Benedum Hall, 3700 O'Hara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020