Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
LESTER LAMONT "NIPPY" WRIGHT

WRIGHT LESTER LAMONT "NIPPY"

Age 63, of Homestead passed away at home on Friday, May 24, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory siblings, Brooke Dorsey, Tony Dorsey, Pinky E. Roberts; aunts and uncles, Bertha" Dolly" (Don) Richardson, Lawrence (Diane) Betsill, John (Jackie) Betsill, Joyce Betsill, Shirlena Betsill, Eleanor Betsill, Tori Betsill, June Ridley, Helen Nelson and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E. 11th Ave., Homestead where services will follow the visitation. www.tuniefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
