SELBY LESTER MAX

Age 89, moved on to his next adventure on June 15, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Janet Ann (Merriman) Selby; loving father to Sandy (Ken) Berlekamp, of Fremont, OH, Pat Selby (Ron Brausch), of Grosse Ile, MI, Jean Selby, of Rocky River, OH, and Joy (Bob) Cain, of Pickerington, OH; doting "Pop-Pop" to Kat Brausch (Mike Auerbach), Daria Brausch, Maggie Cain, and Sam Berlekamp; and much missed by his longtime canine companion, Moose. A graduate of the College of Wooster, his academic career was interrupted but also enriched by four years in the US Navy and a circumnavigation of the globe. He spent 31 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland in various roles, retiring as Sr. Vice President and Secretary. A creative mind and spirit, he made up bedtime stories to tell his daughters, built his own canoe, worked in stained glass, and in retirement became a watercolor artist. He loved camping with family, hiking, and fishing. He enjoyed the reunions of the Tin Can Sailors and surprised everyone by taking his first skydive at age 81 after one such event. When travel become more difficult, he read voraciously. He stayed connected to the world via Facebook, seeking out friends and family, playing Words with Friends, and staying on top of current events (the better to correspond with presidents and Ohio's senators). He readily found and was grateful for the joys in life: good company, good food, and the beauty of the world around him. He laughed easily, loved unconditionally, and will be greatly missed. Please consider a gift to Tin Can Sailors (destroyers.org), the wheelchair van fund at Otterbein Marblehead (otterbein.org), or your local library. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on July 13, 2019, at the Avon Lake location of BUSCH FUNERAL HOMES, www.buschcares.com.