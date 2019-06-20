|
SMITH LETITIA (SAUNDERS) BRYANT
On Monday, June 17, 2019, age 96, of Monroeville (Boyd Hill), PA. Stepmother of Charles, Ronald, and Gerald Smith; sister-in-law of Nellie Bryant and Dolores Noble. Also survived by eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Visitation Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., on June 21, 2019, at Bethel AME Church, 2538 Woodlawn Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146, where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019