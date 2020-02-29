|
ORR LEWIS EDWARD
Lewis Edward Orr, age 93, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care located in Mount Joy, PA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty, with whom he shared 69 wonderful years of marriage and friendship. Lew was born in 1926 in Harmony, PA and was the son of George Orr and Hazel (Nesbitt) Orr. He was preceded in death by his three siblings, Howard, Joseph and Norma. Lew was a longtime resident of Glenshaw and Freedom, and was a very devoted and loving father and grandfather. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Occupation Force in Osaka, Japan during 1945 and 1946. Lew graduated from Duff's Business College and retired from PNC Financial Corporation in 1988, as the Senior Vice President and Division Manager responsible for the bank's Community Banking Division. He loved life and enjoyed playing golf into his late 80's, was an avid reader, barbershop singer, and successful investor. He served on many community boards including St. John's Hospital, Passavant Hospital, The Better Business Bureau, and the Boy Scouts of America. He and Betty were longtime parishioners of St. Bonaventure Church. Lew was extremely proud of his family. He is survived by four sons, David and wife, Kathy of Chapel Hill, NC, Mark and wife, Becky of Lancaster, PA, Gary and wife, Andrea of Roseville, CA, and Paul and wife, Karen of St. Marys, PA; nine grandchildren, Michael, Kristen, Susan, Joy, Justin, Jeffrey, Brandon, Brittany, and Amy; and ten great-grandchildren. Friends received Monday 10:00 a.m. until time of Blessing service at 12 noon at the DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lew's memory to either the Landis Home, 1001 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 https://www.landishomes.org/giving/ways-to-give/ or Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552 https://www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial.