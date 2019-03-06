Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for LEWIS JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEWIS KIMMEL JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LEWIS KIMMEL JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON LEWIS KIMMEL

 Age 99, of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully December 7, 2018, Pearl Harbor Day. (please see original obituary at legacy.com.).  Lewis dearly missed his beloved Sally, who died in February 2015 after 66 years of marriage.  Lewis is survived by his five children, Lee (Peter) Swartz of Baldwin, MD, Dana (Craig) Martin of Phoenix, MD, Wendy (Mac) McCorkle of Durham, NC, G. Hall (Lisbeth) Johnson of Yellow Springs, OH, E. Wylie (Margaret) Johnson of Boulder, CO; nine grandchildren, Abbie (Dave), Emily (Andrew), Craig, Katie (Neal), Chip (Allison), Lara, Lewis (fianceé, Virginia), Ellie, and Sally; three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Liam and Lucy; and countless other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m., in the Ballroom at Longwood at Oakmont.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests support of Beechwood Farms via the Audubon Society of Western PA, 614 Dorseyville Rd., Pgh., PA 15238 or to a .  Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now