JOHNSON LEWIS KIMMEL

Age 99, of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully December 7, 2018, Pearl Harbor Day. (please see original obituary at legacy.com.). Lewis dearly missed his beloved Sally, who died in February 2015 after 66 years of marriage. Lewis is survived by his five children, Lee (Peter) Swartz of Baldwin, MD, Dana (Craig) Martin of Phoenix, MD, Wendy (Mac) McCorkle of Durham, NC, G. Hall (Lisbeth) Johnson of Yellow Springs, OH, E. Wylie (Margaret) Johnson of Boulder, CO; nine grandchildren, Abbie (Dave), Emily (Andrew), Craig, Katie (Neal), Chip (Allison), Lara, Lewis (fianceé, Virginia), Ellie, and Sally; three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Liam and Lucy; and countless other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m., in the Ballroom at Longwood at Oakmont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests support of Beechwood Farms via the Audubon Society of Western PA, 614 Dorseyville Rd., Pgh., PA 15238 or to a . Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.