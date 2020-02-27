|
SLAYTON LEWIS L.
Lewis L. Slayton, 77, of Espyville, passed away on February 23, 2020, at St. Paul's Home in Greenville after a short stay. Born May 25, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was married for 49 years to his loving wife, Geraldine, who preceded him in death on January 20, 2019. Lew was in the Army for six years and was very proud to have served in Vietnam though he did not talk about it often. He was an honorable, proud and private man. He was employed and retired from the city of Pittsburgh as a heavy equipment operator. Lew will be truly missed by family and many friends with whom he made lasting impressions. His wishes were to be cremated and no services be held. Please share a condolence at royalcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020