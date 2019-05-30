|
|
TRAX LEWIS M.
Age 93, of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully May 28, 2019 at Country Meadows of South Hills. He is a retiree of Dravo Corporation. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice V. Trax. He is survived by his three children, Suzanne Lynn (Trax) and Chist Goebel of New York; David L. and Becky Trax of South Carolina; James A. and Annette Trax of McKees Rocks; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Arrangements are being handled by CREMATION SOCIETY OF PENNSYLVANIA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019