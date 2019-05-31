Home

Age 93, of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully May 28, 2019 at Country Meadows of South Hills. He was a retiree of Dravo Corporation. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Alice V. Trax. Lewis is survived by his three children; daughter, Suzanne Goebel (deceased Christ) of Lockport, New York, granddaughter, Stephanie Quinn (Peter) and a great-grandson, Cole, son, David Trax (Rebecca) of Seneca, South Carolina, grandchildren, Kathleen D. and William D., and son, James Trax (Annette) of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth. There will be a private family memorial held at a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
