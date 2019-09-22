|
|
FISHMAN LIBBY GUTH
Beloved wife of Alan L. Fishman, passed away in Jupiter, FL on September 11th, 2019, after a long battle with pneumonia. Libby was born and raised in Philadelphia PA in 1940. In 1962, she graduated from Barnard College with a BA and then went on to earn an MS in Library Science from Columbia University. She became a lawyer and earned her JD at Temple Law School in Philadelphia. She was admitted as a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association in 1968. Libby was a powerful and influential banking attorney having served as general and assistant general counsel for banks in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh PA. After moving to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for her retirement, Libby began a second career as a textile artist and doll maker. Never ceasing in her passion to learn, challenge herself and be creative, Libby's creations were featured in Art Doll Quarterly and she participated in many textile workshops and classes to further her craft. Libby also continued her long established involvement in Jewish philanthropy volunteering her service on the board of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County where she served on the executive committee, chair of the planning and allocations committee, and chair of the interfaith family committee. She also served as Vice President of the Board of Meyer Academy. Libby was an exceptional, bright, and involved woman who cared for others. She is survived by and will be sorely missed by her husband, Alan Fishman; daughter, Schuyler Fishman; and son, Charles Fishman and his wife, Stacey.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019