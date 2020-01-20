Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Middle Rd.
LIBBY KARAM PERNISEK

LIBBY KARAM PERNISEK Obituary
PERNISEK LIBBY KARAM

Age 91, of Shaler Twp., on January 19, 2020. Wife of the late Harold "H.P." Phillip Pernisek; mother of Gary Pernisek (Jennie) and Evon Kowalczyk (Dennis); grandmother of Matthew Kowalczyk (Kelsey), Michael Kowalczyk (Tiffanie), Mark Kowalczyk, Stefan Pernisek, Brandon Pernisek, and Jonathan Pernisek; daughter of the late John and Mathilda Karam. Sister of Liz Abramovich and the late Charles and Eblan Karam. Married to Harold for 60 years. Libby loved Slovenian Polka Music and polka dancing. Lifelong member of SNPJ Lodge 6. Enjoyed spending time at their summer home at SNPJ Campsite in Enon Valley for many years. Traveled with her Harold to Slovenia, various cruises and always looked forward to the many trips to Las Vegas with friends. Visitation Tues. 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Middle Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Concordia of Fox Chapel at [email protected] Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
