Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Tree of Life Memorial Park
On Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Alan H. Segal; mother of Fred Segal and Dr. Jane legal; sister of the late Johnnie Owens and Rilda Brutchen; grandmother of Samuel Segal, Dr. Nicole Segal and Adina Segal; aunt of Bill Brutchen and Lisa and Kimberly Owens. Graveside Service and interment will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Tree of Life Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or Temple O'hav Shalom, 8400 Thompson Run Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC.  www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
