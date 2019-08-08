|
|
CONLEY, JR. LIGUORI B. "BUCK"
Age 94, of South Park, formerly of Glassport, died August 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Liguori B. and Mary Conley, Sr. and beloved husband of the late Agnes D. Conley. He is survived by his sons, James P. Conley, John F. (Janet) Conley and Robert T. Conley; grandchildren, Jennifer Sevier, John (Susie) Conley, Jr., Sara (John) Haver, Breanne Conley and Paige (Michael) Seelhorst; as well as six great-grandchildren, John Francis, III (Kelsey), Frankie, Johnny, Sierra, Emery and Blake. He was preceded in death by son, Daniel; siblings, Helen, Betty, Mary Agnes, Francis and Catherine; and daughters-in-law, Jeanne and Susan. In his life, Liguori was a member of the Queen of the Rosary Parish, American Legion, VFW and PNA. He was also a Small Arms Expert while proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII in the South Pacific. Family and friends received at WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport on Saturday from 6-8 and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. A funeral mass will be held Monday, 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Parish. Interment following, New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019