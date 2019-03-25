|
SIMMONS LILA L.
Age 81, of Allison Park, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Beloved sister of Sally Hart and Fritz Klages; loving mother of Cindy Summers, Randy Simmons and Bob Simmons. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Hiland Presbyterian Church, 845 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. To read the complete obituary and to offer condolences, please visit:
brandtfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019