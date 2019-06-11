NETTROUR LILA (GROFF)

On June 10, 2019, age 77, of Gibsonia, PA. Beloved wife of Lewis F. Nettrour M.D.; mother of John F. (Alicia) Nettrour M.D. and Barbara Anne Nettrour; sister of Dennis A. Groff, Barbara A. Larsen and the late James Groff; aunt of Angie R. Larsen, M.D., Tere Doppman and Jeffrey Larsen M.D.; daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Ellen Groff. Lila was the past Chairperson of both the Life Science Department at Allegheny Community College North Campus and the North Hills YMCA. "We loved her and will miss her." Friends received Wednesday, June 12, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 10:00 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Road. Please meet at church. Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers, to Special Olympics Allegheny Co. www.so-ac.org, Baierl YMCA, www.pittsburghymca.org, Passavant Foundation, www.passavanthospitalfoundation.org or CCAC Scholarship Fund, www.ccac.edu.