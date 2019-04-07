Home

Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
LILIANA (KURNIAWAN) LIU

LILIANA (KURNIAWAN) LIU Obituary
LIU LILIANA (KURNIAWAN)

Age 82, of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chen Sen Liu; loving sister of Anwar Kurniawan (Elly) of Murfreeboro, TN, Reina Ikeda (Nobuo) of Pasadena, CA, and the late Norita Kurniawan, Houw-Liong Kam (surviving wife, Wanny) and Elga K. Tan (surviving husband, Benny); also four nephews, five nieces, three great-nieces and three great-nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall. Interment Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
