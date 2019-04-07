|
LIU LILIANA (KURNIAWAN)
Age 82, of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chen Sen Liu; loving sister of Anwar Kurniawan (Elly) of Murfreeboro, TN, Reina Ikeda (Nobuo) of Pasadena, CA, and the late Norita Kurniawan, Houw-Liong Kam (surviving wife, Wanny) and Elga K. Tan (surviving husband, Benny); also four nephews, five nieces, three great-nieces and three great-nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall. Interment Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019