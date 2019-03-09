Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
LILIANNA ANISE HENKEL

HENKEL LILIANNA ANISE

On March 7, 2019, Lilianna Anise Henkel, age 16, of McCandless; beloved daughter of Daniel and Heather Henkel; sister of Jane and Logan Henkel; niece of William (Jessica) Humphries; cousin of Addison, Corinne and William; granddaughter of William (Karen) Humphries; also survived by many beloved friends of the Watson Institute and therapists of multiple organizations. Friends received Sunday, March 10th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 7720 Perry Highway. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 4289 Mt Royal Blvd,. Contributions may be made to The Watson Institute www.thewatsoninstitute.org or Easter Seals www.easterseals.com.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
