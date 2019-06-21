|
|
BAUMANN LILLIAN A.
Age 95, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William H. Baumann, Sr.; loving mother of William H. Baumann, Jr. and the late Peggy (surviving spouse, Donald) Barr; loving grandmother of Jason and Brian Barr; beloved sister of the late William and Robert Martin; survived by nieces and nephews. Lillian was a longtime member of the former Haven Heights Methodist Church. Family and friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. with Rev. Elizabeth Murphy officiating. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019