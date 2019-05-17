|
HARASTY LILLIAN A. (KROLL)
Age 85, of North Side, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles M. Harasty; dear sister of Cecelia "Sis" Dehler, William Kroll and the late Marion Gromley, Dolores Jones and Janet Weber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the STEPHENS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1501 Lowrie Street, Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Peters Parish, 720 Arch St., Pgh., PA 15212. Please visit her family's online guest book at www.stephensmemorialfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019