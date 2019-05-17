Home

Stephens Memorial Chapel
1501 Lowrie St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-1285
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter's Parish
720 Arch St.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
LILLIAN A. (KROLL) HARASTY

HARASTY LILLIAN A. (KROLL)

Age 85, of North Side, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles M. Harasty; dear sister of Cecelia "Sis" Dehler, William Kroll and the late Marion Gromley, Dolores Jones and Janet Weber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the STEPHENS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1501 Lowrie Street, Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Peters Parish, 720 Arch St., Pgh., PA 15212. Please visit her family's online guest book at www.stephensmemorialfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
