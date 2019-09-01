|
SOSIS LILLIAN BENOWITZ
On Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hyman Sosis; loving mother of Robin (Howard) Elson and Bonnie (Mark Breslin) Sosis; sister of Gloria Langer; grandmother of Philip Elson, Lauren (Dan) Bartholomae, Zachary and Nathaniel Breslin; Gi-Gi of Sadie and Gabriel Elson and Dylan and Lily Bartholomae. Graveside services and interment will be held on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. at Homewood Cemetery, Star of David Section. Contributions may be made to Riverview Towers, 52 Garetta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family-owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019