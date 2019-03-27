Home

LILLIAN (FIORI) CAPPELLANTI

CAPPELLANTI LILLIAN (FIORI)

Age 95, of Morgantown, WV, Los Angeles, CA and Pittsburgh, PA., died on March 24, 2019. Born in Keyser, WV to Joseph and Resina Cappellanti; her memory will be cherished by her baby sister, Gloria; her many nieces and nephews; her dear caregivers, Dale, Melissa, Karima, Shannon and Diane; and her many students whose lives she changed. Ms. Fiori was a trail blazer in education. At Bellagio Road Elementary School in Los Angeles, where she taught for 20 years, she created what became a national approach for gifted students who had exceptional academic potential. She made things happen. Private arrangements entrusted to ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME. Visit Lillian's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
