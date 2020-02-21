|
MORTON LILLIAN CAROLINE
January 30, 1929 – February 14, 2020. Age 91, of Gibsonia, PA formerly of Cape Coral, FL passed peacefully on February 14, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. Beloved wife of the late Clark Freeman Campbell Morton (1922 -2006) mother of Clark (late Patricia) Morton, Sandra (William) Snider. Daughter of the late Charles and Marie Rouda of Gibsonia, formerly of Millvale, PA, sister of the late Charles (late Francis) Rouda of Grove City, PA, the late James (Erica) Rouda of Fox Chapel, PA, David (late Cindy) Rouda of Mars, PA, the late Kenneth (late Elaine) Rouda of Gibsonia, Marion (late Norman) Holzer of Winter Garden, FL, Eileen Rouda of Allison Park, and Donna (late Dr. John) Short of Gibsonia, PA. Proud grandmother of five; Clark "CJ" Morton, Aronna (Eric) Wesche, Tammi Morton, Kelly (Edward) Bricker, Lisa (Nickolas) Bergquist. Great-grandmother of 11; Nicole, Zachary, Annora, Evan, Aubry, Calla, Maureen, Clay, Cole, Laura, and Milena. Lillian was a beautician, homemaker, and a caregiver for St. Barnabus. She and husband Clark were married for 61 years and lived in Hampton Township, PA, retired and lived in Cape Coral, FL (1987 – 2012) and then moved in her later years to Gibsonia, PA. In her late years, she enjoyed day trips, donuts, and game shows. Friends and family, please take her name in prayer, at her request there will be no service. Her wishes will be honored by her children.