Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church.
LILLIAN D. (WAGNER) DALLA PIAZZA

LILLIAN D. (WAGNER) DALLA PIAZZA Obituary
DALLA PIAZZA LILLIAN D. (WAGNER)

Age 93, of Bridgeville, on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Armando V. "Herman" Dalla Piazza; loving mother of Elsie Dalla Piazza, Arthur (Marsha) Dalla Piazza, Robert Dalla Piazza and Nita L. (Edward) Buczo; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Mandy) Dalla Piazza; sister of Irene (late Henry) Bourg, Jean (John) Endler and Alice Shepherd. Lillian was a lifetime and active member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Banner Fund. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
