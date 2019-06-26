|
DALLA PIAZZA LILLIAN D. (WAGNER)
Age 93, of Bridgeville, on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Armando V. "Herman" Dalla Piazza; loving mother of Elsie Dalla Piazza, Arthur (Marsha) Dalla Piazza, Robert Dalla Piazza and Nita L. (Edward) Buczo; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Mandy) Dalla Piazza; sister of Irene (late Henry) Bourg, Jean (John) Endler and Alice Shepherd. Lillian was a lifetime and active member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Banner Fund. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019