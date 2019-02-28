DALTON LILLIAN FAI

On Saturday, February 23, 2019, age 93, of Pittsburgh. Beloved wife of the late Roosevelt Dalton, Sr.; mother of Sharyn P. Bailey of Los Angeles, CA, Stanley M. (Marian) Dalton, Sr. of Winston-Salem, NC, Rhonda S. (Roy) Austin of Wilmington, DE, Donna D. (Stanley) Edwards of Kennett Square, PA, Rosetta "Joey" (Neal) Beckford of Germantown, TN, Jacquelyn L. (Lee) Herbert of Newark, DE, Roosevelt (Lynnette) Dalton, Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA, Patricia L. (Otis) Howell of Monroeville, PA, Antoinette M. "Toni" Martin of Pittsburgh, PA and Dana Y. (Fred) Cobb of Severna Park, MD; also survived by 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Wayne T. "Buddy" Harris who was more like a brother to her, along with "Adopted" children, Durinda Brown, Nedra Chambers, Bita and Jim Webb, and Anna Williams; along with her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation with the family Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 where a Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Ave., Perry Hilltop.