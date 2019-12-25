|
VARGA LILLIAN G. (BAUMAN)
Age 99, formerly of Hazelwood, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Fair Oaks of Pittsburgh Personal Care Home. Beloved wife of the late John Varga. Lillian is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held privately with the immediate family. A funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Stephen Catholic Church, Hazelwood on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements made by ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, in Hazelwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Fair Oaks of Pittsburgh, 2200 West Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15226.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019