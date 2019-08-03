Home

Age 84, of Glenshaw, on July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Hammel; loving mother of Grace, Donnie, Danny, David, Darren, Carol and the late Baby Dean Hammel; sister of Margaret Sparvaro. A Funeral Mass will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Elfinwild Presbyterian Church Chapel, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
