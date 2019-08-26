|
MADARA LILLIAN I.
Age 91, Ross Twp., passed away peacefully August 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Madara; son, Craig (Linda) Madara; loving grandmother to Craig S. Madara, Steven T. (Kimberly) Madara; and loving great-grandmother to Noah Madara. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret Beatty; brother, Harold Beatty; and sister, Ruth Jessop. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. (412-364-4444). Online condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019