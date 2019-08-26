Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for LILLIAN MADARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN I. MADARA

LILLIAN I. MADARA Obituary
MADARA LILLIAN I.

Age 91, Ross Twp., passed away peacefully August 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Madara; son, Craig (Linda) Madara; loving grandmother to Craig S. Madara, Steven T. (Kimberly) Madara; and loving great-grandmother to Noah Madara. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret Beatty; brother, Harold Beatty; and sister, Ruth Jessop. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. (412-364-4444). Online condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
