LILLIAN J. (RICCI) ADAMS

LILLIAN J. (RICCI) ADAMS Obituary
Of Oakmont, peacefully passed on July 11, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 41 years to the late James V. Adams; loving mother of Kenneth (Darlene) Adams of Homosassa, FL, Jim (Cathie) Adams of Richland Township; devoted grandmother of Jeffrey (Melissa) Adams, Michael (Elissa) Adams, Kevin (Sarah) Adams, Steven (Kayla) Adams, Kyle (Grace) Adams; and caring great-grandmother of eight. Devoted sister of Frank (Sonny) Ricci, and the late Marge DiFeo, Lee Mosakowski and Cora Brown. Lil's friendly smile greeted customers for over 20 years at Kroger's in Oakmont. She enjoyed bocce, bowling, card games and trips to Las Vegas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 387 Maryland Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the (www.alz.org/donate) or Presbyterian SeniorCare Woodside Place, Oakmont, PA (www.srcare.org/donate-now) are suggested. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
