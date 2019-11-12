|
HAMMERS LILLIAN K. "LIL"
Age 90, of Ross Twp., on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Loving companion of over 35 years of the late Jack Haseleu; beloved mother of Todd (Phyllis), Gregory (Jenn), Jennifer (John) Chieffe, Roslyn (Hassean) and the late Christine; grandmother Erica, Jacob, Michaelene; sister of Nettie McDowell and Patricia Handlow. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks. Funeral Thursday, 10:15 a.m followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Assumption Catholic Church at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019