Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
LILLIAN K. "LIL" HAMMERS

LILLIAN K. "LIL" HAMMERS Obituary
HAMMERS LILLIAN K. "LIL"

Age 90, of Ross Twp., on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Loving companion of over 35 years of the late Jack Haseleu; beloved mother of Todd (Phyllis), Gregory (Jenn), Jennifer (John) Chieffe, Roslyn (Hassean) and the late Christine; grandmother Erica, Jacob, Michaelene; sister of Nettie McDowell and Patricia Handlow. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks. Funeral Thursday, 10:15 a.m followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Assumption Catholic Church at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
