Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
For more information about
LILLIAN HUFNAGEL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN HUFNAGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN KATHERINE (ROETTER) HUFNAGEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LILLIAN KATHERINE (ROETTER) HUFNAGEL Obituary
HUFNAGEL LILLIAN KATHERINE (ROETTER)

Formerly of Allison Park, passed away peacefully in York, PA, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Wife of the late Albert J. Hufnagel; loving mother of Albert J. (Mary Alayne), James (Melanie) Hufnagel and the late Robert (surviving wife Marilee) and Scott Hufnagel; proud grandmother of Brandon, Jason and Chad Hufnagel, Heather Greene and the late Beth Hufnagel; great-grandmother of six. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ursula's Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Reserve Township. Family suggests memorial donations to . Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now