HUFNAGEL LILLIAN KATHERINE (ROETTER)
Formerly of Allison Park, passed away peacefully in York, PA, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Wife of the late Albert J. Hufnagel; loving mother of Albert J. (Mary Alayne), James (Melanie) Hufnagel and the late Robert (surviving wife Marilee) and Scott Hufnagel; proud grandmother of Brandon, Jason and Chad Hufnagel, Heather Greene and the late Beth Hufnagel; great-grandmother of six. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ursula's Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Reserve Township. Family suggests memorial donations to . Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019