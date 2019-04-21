Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
LILLIAN (RUSS) KIMMEL

On April 16, 2019, age 94, of the North Side, beloved wife of 54 years to the late George Kimmel. Survived by her loving son, James K. Kimmel; sister, Helen Wessel; brother, Frank Russ; grandchildren, James K. "BJ" Jr. and Jill Marie Kimmel; and many nieces and nephews. Lillian was preceded in death by her son, George W. Kimmel Jr. Friends received Monday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Lillian served on the Norfolk Army Base as an Army WAC during WWII. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society.


simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
